Uae Health Authorities Launch New Version Of Al Hosn App

Dubai 12 September 2023:
The health authorities have launched an updated version of 'Al Hosn' app, the national digital healthcare platform for vaccinations and more in the UAE. Now empowered with vital features to safeguard the health of younger generations, the upgrade aims to further the goals of the National Immunization Program, highlighting the UAE's ongoing efforts to enhance the healthcare system and shield the community from infectidiseases.
The upgraded app includes comprehensive vaccination records for children from birth to 18 years. It will play a pivotal role in achieving a higher percentage of child vaccination coverage nationwide, a vital metric in assessing the nation's health strategy.
The move is set to boost the effectiveness of preventive measures against communicable diseases, utilizing the latest advancements in digital technology to support proactive healthcare initiatives.
Digital Solutions
The enhanced Al Hosn application, hosted on the national cloud, is a collaborative effort with 'Riayati' digital platform, an integral component of the National Unified Medical Record (NUMR).
The latest update offers a wide range of digital solutions that help families monitor vaccination status, accessing their records with ease and convenience. The user-friendly interface is designed according to the highest standards, ensuring seamless usage for all individuals. The new update also guarantees users access to accurate and reliable information, thanks to the collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Health and local health authorities.
Better Health Coverage
Dr Hussain Al Rand Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health at (MoHAP) emphasized that the recent update to 'Al Hosn' app, a trusted and credible national digital solution, marks a significant stride in the smart transformation journey of the UAE's health sector, adding that the updated app now facilitates access to children's vaccination records encompassed in the National Immunization Program.
“Recognizing vaccinations as one of the most efficient preventative measures against infectidiseases, the government is committed to leveraging smart technologies and applications to create varied communication avenues with community members in order to ensure optimal health coverage and sustain high vaccination rates. Vaccinations play a vital role in safeguarding children's health and reinforcing community immunity,” Al Rand said.
Al Hosn Awards
Since its launch in, Al Hosn app has garnered a slew of prestigiinternational accolades. These honors include the Stevie Award for International Business, the Global Excellence Award in the Best Smart App category, and the Best in Mobile Digital Health Resources category within the Digital Health Awards program in the United States. These awards recognize its outstanding contributions to innovation and organizational excellence on a global scale.
Importantly, the latest update to Al Hosn application signifies a transformative and forward-thinking stride in the UAE's pursuit to be at the forefront of digital healthcare globally. It mirrors a strategic vision that aspires to safeguard the health and wellness of every member of society, metamorphosing into an all-encompassing digital hub that adeptly caters to the evolving needs of families through all phases of their life.
