Eur/Usd Forex Signal: Bearish Breakdown Looking Likely

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started My previEUR/USD signal on 7th September was not triggered as there was insufficiently bullish price action when the support level at $1.0700 was first reached.Today's EUR/USD SignalsRisk 0.75%.Trades must be entered between 8am and 5pm London time today only.
Short Trade Ideas
Short entry following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0771 or $1.0828. Long Trade Ideas
Put the stop loss 1 pip above the local swing high. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 50 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run.
Long entry following a bullish price action reversal on the H1 timeframe immediately upon the next touch of $1.0719 or $1.0626. Put the stop loss 1 pip below the local swing low. Adjust the stop loss to break even once the trade is 20 pips in profit. Take off 50% of the position as profit when the price reaches 20 pips in profit and leave the remainder of the position to run. The best method to identify a classic“price action reversal” is for an hourly candle to close, such as a pin bar , a doji, an outside or even just an engulfing candle with a higher close. You can exploit these levels or zones by watching the
price action
that occurs at the given levels.EUR/USD AnalysisIn my previanalysis of the EUR/USD currency pair , I wrote that the technical picture had become more bearish although I noted the cluster of support levels above the round number at $1.0600.I was looking for a new short trade from any bearish reversal at a resistance level.I was right about looking to the short side, as it was a down day.The technical picture has not changed very much since then, with the price mostly consolidating above the $1.0700 area, so I was also correct about the supportive area near $1.0600.The consolidation seems to be bearish, and although theDollar lost some ground and then remained steady over recent days ahead of tomorrow's CPI (inflation) data release, the Dollar is gaining ground as I write and testing the support level at $1.0719, which looks pivotal. However, I also want to see the round number at $1.0700 decisively breached before feeling certain enough to enter a new short trade.I will go short if we get two consecutive hourly closes below $1.0700, but I will look to exit at $1.0626 or even $1.0650.The real action in the Forex market will most likely not happen until tomorrow's release ofinflation data.There is nothing of high importance due today concerning either the EUR or the USD.Ready to trade our daily Forex signals ? Here is a list of the best Forex trading platforms worth looking at.
MENAFN12092023000131011023ID1107054883
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.