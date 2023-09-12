Goa Earmarks Rs 43 Lakh For Kunbi Craft Village Consultancy

Panaji, Sept 11 (KNN) Darashaw andPvt Ltd (DCPL) has been awarded with the consultancy management for the state-of-the-art Kunbi Handloom Crafts Village, proposed to come up at Sanguem in Goa.

The state government of Goa will pay Rs 43 lakh to the company for the entire work, reported TOI.







A proposal was submitted by the department of handicrafts, textiles and coir (DHT&C) for setting up the crafts village to the ministry of textiles.

The Goa Handicrafts, Rural and Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Ltd (GHRSSIDC) was nominated as the implementing agency for the project.

It submitted the DPR, and after multiple discussions and submissions, received approval for it.

As per the minutes, the implementing agency must issue tenders within a month and work orders within three months.

To implement the project, the work of architectural and engineering designs, estimates and project management needs to be awarded to a consultant.

The process of awarding the said works would require preparation of tender, approval and appointment of the successful bidder.

This process would take at least 45 to 60 days. However, the time allotted by the project approval and monitoring committee (PAMC) for issue of tenders for the work is just a month.

(KNN Bureau)