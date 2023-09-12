Iran Ready To Resume Nuclear Talks, While Maintaining Its Red Lines - Fm

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. Iran is ready
to continue discussions on its nuclear program while maintaining
its red lines, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian
said, Trend reports.
The minister stressed that Iran considers the restoration of the
rights of its people, the importance of lifting sanctions against
the country, and a number of other issues as red lines.
Iran discloses variprograms related to its nuclear industry
to reflect that its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.
However, according to the information obtained by the International
Atomic Energy Agency, Iran has increased the amount of highly
enriched uranium by 27 percent in the last three months, and
currently the country's enriched uranium reserves are 4,745
kilograms. This is 15 times more than the amount of uranium allowed
for Iran in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).
In discussions on nuclear program, Iran is mainly trying to
achieve the abolition of sanctions imposed by theand Western
countries, the removal of its funds frozen abroad, and the
abolition of the restriction on the export of crude oil. In return,
theand Western countries want Iran not to acquire an atomic
bomb, to keep its nuclear program under control, and to reduce the
level of uranium enrichment.
On January 16, 2016, Iran's nuclear program triggered the
creation of the JCPOA between Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia,
China, UK, France, and Germany).
On May 8, 2018, theannounced its withdrawal from the Joint
Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and the 5+1 group
(Russia, China, the UK, France, the US, and Germany) and imposed
new sanctions against Iran as of November 2018.
Over the past period, the sanctions affected Iranian oil exports
and more than 700 banks, companies, and individuals. The sanctions
have resulted in the freezing of Iranian assets abroad.
On January 5, 2020, Iran has announced that it will not fulfill
any of its obligations under the nuclear agreement.
