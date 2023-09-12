Azerbaijan Increases Average Monthly Nominal Salary Of Employees

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 12. The
number of employees in Azerbaijan's economy amounted to 1.7 million
people (891,700 people - in the public sector, 814,800 people -
non-state sector) as of August 1, 2023, the State Statistics
Committee of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.
In general, 19 percent of the total number of workers
are employed in education, 18.7 percent - in trade; vehicle repair,
12.8 percent - industry, 8.5 percent - healthcare and social
services to the population, 6.5 percent - in public administration
and defense; social security, 6.4 percent - construction, 4.3
percent - in the areas of transport and warehousing, 3.7 percent -
in the field of professional, scientific and technical activities,
3.5 percent - in agriculture, forestry and fishing, 2.1 percent -
in financial and insurance activities, 14.5 percent - in other
sectors of the economy.
The average monthly nominal wage of employees in
Azerbaijan's economy increased by 11.3 percent and amounted to
925.3 manat ($544.3) from January through July 2023 compared to the
corresponding period of the previyear.
In the mining industry, financial, insurance,
scientific and technical activities, as well as in the field of
information and communications, the average monthly nominal salary
was higher.
