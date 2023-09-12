Safe To Launch Modular Account Abstraction Stack On Polygon Zkevm



Safe, a critical Web3 infrastructure, will be deployed on Polygon zkEVM to help projects in treasury operations and protocol governance via its Safe{Wallet} multisig.

Safe{Core}, the smart wallet developer stack, will also allow developers to build simplified and secure user experiences on top of Polygon zkEVM. The launch signals a commitment by Safe and Polygon Labs to promote smart accounts on Zk-powered L2s.

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saf , the most battle-tested smart wallet infrastructure, today announced it will launch its modular account abstraction stack on Polygon zkEVM . This leading ZK scaling protocol is equivalent to Ethereum Virtual Machine, where the vast majority of existing smart contracts, developer tools and wallets already work seamlessly. This enables developers to build dApps with seamless abstracted user experiences with the industry security benchmark.



The announcement was made at Safe{Con} held on Sep 10, Safe's

conference dedicated to fast-tracking the transition to smart accounts, where Polygon co-founder Sandeed Nailwal was on hand to help make the announcement. Safe{Wallet} , known as critical infrastructure for teams to manage onchain treasuries (with multisig), as well as the Safe{Core} account abstraction stack, will be available on Polygon zkEVM

starting Sep 11, 2023 .

Recent Polygon CDK

and Safe{Core} Protocol

whitepaper launches signal exciting times for both projects. Safe looks to position the Safe stack as the go-to account abstraction stack available for developers of future Polygon CDK-powered zk Layer 2 app chains. The synergies between Safe and the Polygon protocols can also be seen in the recently launched Gnosis Pay decentralized payment network that uses Safe's battle-tested smart wallet experience with the speed and cost efficiency of the Polygon stack as L2.

Developers on Polygon zkEVM can now leverage Safe{Core} SDK

to fully harness the power of smart wallets and modular account abstraction for a plethora of use cases, including gaming, retail wallets, decentralized social media, etc., with game-changing features like social recovery, seedless onboarding, and easy on-ramping.

Lukas Schor, co-founder of Safe , shared, "L2 Scaling and smart accounts are two of the most critical transitions we need to make, and I couldn't be happier to accelerate these two transitions on Ethereum with Polygon. We look forward to bringing the Safe Smart Account to Polygon zkEVM to make it the de-facto account standard on Polygon zkEVM's innovative scaling architecture."

Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, added,

"Polygon zkEVM devs can unlock the potential of Safe{Core} SDK for smart wallets and versatile account abstraction. It's a potential game-changer for gaming, retail wallets, social media, and more, offering features like social recovery and seamless onboarding."

About Safe

Safe

(previously Gnosis Safe) is a decentralized custody protocol, securing ~$60 Billion

in assets today. It is establishing a universal standard for the secure custody of digital assets, data, and identity. With Safe{Wallet}, its flagship web and mobile wallet, and Safe{Core}

Smart Account infrastructure, Safe is on a mission to unlock digital ownership for everyone in web3 including DAOs, enterprises, retail, and institutional users.

About Polygon Labs:

Polygon Labs

develops Ethereum scaling solutions for Polygon protocols. Polygon Labs engages with other ecosystem developers to help make available scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchain infrastructure for Web3.

Polygon Labs has initially developed a growing suite of protocols for developers to gain easy access to major scaling solutions, including Layer 2s (zero-knowledge rollups), sidechains, app-specific chains and data availability protocols. Scaling solutions that Polygon Labs initially developed have seen widespread adoption with tens of thousands of decentralized apps, unique addresses exceeding 327 million, 1.6 million smart contracts created and 2.9 billion total transactions processed since inception. The existing Polygon network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects, such as Aave, Uniswap, and OpenSea, and well-known enterprises, including Robinhood, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon Labs is carbon neutral with the goal of leading Web3 in becoming carbon negative.



