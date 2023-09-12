Iwalk - To Develop The Best Iphone 15 Portable Chargers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading brand in the electronic device accessories market,
iWALK is gearing up to embrace the USB-C trend.
iWALK is about to introduce a series of products tailored for Apple's new iPhone 15 series and other USB-C devices.
A Brand-new Series Specially Designed for Apple's New iPhone 15 series Continue Reading
iWALK USB-C Series: Small, Faster, Larger Capacity
iWALK USB-C Series: Small, Faster, Larger Capacity
If you're a potential buyer of the latest iPhone 15, you might also want to consider getting a handy portable charger ready for your upcoming iPhone 15 device.
This new USB-C series comprises a variety of portable chargers, including iWALK's original docking batteries, power banks with built-in cables, and portable chargers with wireless charging for Apple Watch. After a brand-new upgrade, this series of USB-C products now features an even faster charging speed of up to 20W and a larger capacity, all while maintaining its super-portable compact small size. Additionally, they incorporate more precise temperature control technology, ensuring a more pleasant charging experience for iPhone 15 users.
iWALK is committed to developing the best iPhone 15 portable chargers and the best USB-C smart phone accessories.
Product Specifications
|
Product
|
LinkMe 4
(iPhone 15 Version)
|
LinkMe Pro
(iPhone 15 Version)
|
LinkMe Watch
(iPhone 15 Version)
|
LinkMe Y2
(iPhone 15 Version)
|
Features
|
iWALK 4,500mAh original docking battery, 20W PD fast charging
|
iWALK 4,800mAh original docking battery, 20W PD fast charging
|
Apple Watch Wireless Charging & USB-C Built-in Cable for iPhone 15
|
20W PD Fast Charging with Built-in Cable
|
Capacity
|
4,500mAh
|
4,800mAh
|
9,000mAh
|
9,600mAh
|
iPhone Compatibility
|
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
|
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
|
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
|
iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max
|
Input
|
18W
|
18W
|
15W
|
18W
|
Output
|
20W
|
20W
|
15W
|
20W
|
Size
|
77x47x26mm
|
78.6x51.5x25.8mm
|
99x50x30.5mm
|
95.5x30x50mm
|
Weight
|
92g
|
99g
|
195g
|
189g
|
Price
|
$32.99
|
$39.99
|
$45.99
|
$36.99
About iWALK
Founded in 2003, iWALK, the original brand of docking batteries, has been a leading force in exploring and developing the mobile power field and cell phone accessories field.
With our popular product series including the LinkPod series, the MAG-X series, the Universal series, and more, iWALK aims to provide global consumers with more practical and aesthetic products, making people's lives more convenient and enjoyable.
Official Amazon store:
(Available in US/JP/UK/DE/CA/FR/IT/ES/AU)
Official Website: iwalkmall.com
Contact Us: [email protected]
SOURCE iWALK Global
MENAFN12092023003732001241ID1107050325
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.