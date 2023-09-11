New British Ambassador Begins Work In Ukraine

That's according to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry , Ukrinform reports.

According to the statement, Perebyinis congratulated the ambassador on the beginning of his diplomatic mission in Ukraine and expressed hope that his work in Ukraine would contribute to the further deepening of Ukrainian-British relations.

Both parties discussed the entire range of issues of cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom and exchanged views on specific steps to deepen cooperation in the context of Ukraine's course towards NATO membership, as well as the implementation of international initiatives in support of Ukraine.

The two paid special attention to the strengthening of sanctions pressure on Russia and the functioning of the Black Sea grain export corridor to ensure global food security.

Perebyinis thanked the government and the people of the United Kingdom for their strong support for Ukraine and the strengthening of the country's defense capabilities in the context of fighting off Russian aggression.

The previBritish ambassador to Ukraine was Melinda Simmons, who took office in the summer of 2019. Harris visited Kyiv during 2003-2008 when he worked as deputy head of the mission and consul general.

Photo credit: Ukrainian Foreign Ministry