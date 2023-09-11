Minister Of Labour Meets Senior Union And International Trade Union Officials

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of Labour Dr Ali bin Smaikh al-Marri met on Monday with senior officials from the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC), the Building and Woodworkers International Confederation (BWI), the Global Union Solidarity Network (UNI GLOBAL), the International Transport Workers Federation (ITF), and the International Domestic Workers Federation (IDWF), on the sidelines of their current visit to the country. During the meeting, aspects of co-operation between Qatar and international trade unions and federations were reviewed, and ways to support and develop them during the coming period. (QNA)
