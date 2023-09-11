Kazakhstan Plans To Build Terminal In Azerbaijan's Port - Ambassador

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Kazakhstan
plans to build a terminal in Baku port, said Kazakh Ambassador to
Azerbaijan Alim Bayel at a roundtable discussion on
"Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan relations: regional cooperation", Trend reports.
"The Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) is
capable of loading Kazakh exports under appropriate conditions.
Kazakhstan is ready to build its own terminal in the port of Baku.
Now we are negotiating on this issue," he emphasized.
According to him, the transport and logistics sector will become
the "backbone" of cooperation between Azerbaijan and
Kazakhstan.
"The current geopolitical situation is very complicated, but it
has providedwith unique opportunities. Both Kazakhstan and
Azerbaijan have a politically sound and correct view of things. We
need to act promptly, quickly," the ambassador added.
Currently, the TITR, which links China and Central Asian
countries with Europe via the Caspian sea, the countries of the
South Caucaand Türkiye, has become one of the key points of
growth and is attracting more and more attention from other
countries. Kazakhstan's President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called
this route "the main link" that contributes to a fuller realization
of Kazakhstan's transit and export opportunities.
MENAFN11092023000187011040ID1107043863
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.