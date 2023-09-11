Silicon Photonics The Key To Unlocking Ai's Full Potential

Top-rank designers and manufacturers of ICs, AI systems and telecommunications equipment have all joined the race, including NVIDIA, TSMC, Intel, IBM, CiSystems, Huawei, NTT and imec, the Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre headquartered in Belgium.

These and other organizations have been working on silicon photonics for many years, some of them (including Intel and NTT) for nearly two decades.

On September 5, at the Silicon Photonics Global Summit in Taiwan, TSMC's vice president in charge of pathfinding for system integration, Douglas Yu, told the Nikkei newspaper“If we can provide a good silicon photonics integration system ... we can address both critical issues of energy efficiency and computing power for AI. This is going to be a new paradigm shift. We may be at the beginning of a new era.”

In its invitation to the Summit, semi (the microelectronics industry association) noted that“Silicon Photonics has become a prominent buzzword in the semiconductor industry” due to its high bandwidth, high-speed data transmission, extensive transmission distance, low power consumption and applicability to advanced networking, computing architectures, cloud computing, data centers, autonomvehicles and smart transportation systems.

In other words, right across the leading edge, high-tech industry will benefit from silicon photonics in a way that will improve device and system performance while lowering energy consumption.

According to semi,“the global silicon photonics market is projected to reach a value of US$7.86 billion by 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.7% from its valuation of $1.26 billion in 2022.” ​

About a year ago, in September 2022, DigiTimes reported that NVIDIA and TSMC had launched a joint R&D project called COUPE, which stands for Compact Universal Photonic Engine. The goal of the project is to combine multiple AI processors (GPUs) using NVIDIA's silicon photonic (SiPh) technology.

“Source revealed,” wrote DigiTimes,“that SiPh chip and CMOS processes go through co-packaged optics (CPO) technology integration, which can connect multiple advanced Gwith chip-on-wafer-on-substrate (CoWoS) 2.5D IC packaging.”