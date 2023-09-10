Amir Meets Head Of Libyan Government

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani meeting at his Lusail Palace office on Sunday with the visiting Head of the Government of National Unity of Libya Abdul Hamid Mohamed al-Dbeiba and the accompanying delegation.
MENAFN10092023000067011011ID1107042197
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.