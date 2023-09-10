Storm Daniel Will Have Weak Effect On Jordan: Jmd

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 10 (Petra) -- The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said that it was monitoring, via satellite and numerical model analyses, the movement of Storm "Daniel", whose impact on the Kingdom is expected to be limited to a weak state of atmospheric instability.
"Atmospheric instability on Tuesday and Wednesday will lead to occasional wind activity that may reach between 30 and 40 km/hour in some areas, especially the southeast, causing dust to be stirred up," JMD Director, Raed Al Khattab said Sunday in a statement.
Some clouds will also appear at moderate altitudes, especially on Wednesday, with a weak possibility that limited parts of the southern regions will witness light showers of rain, Al Khattab added.
He pointed out that Storm "Daniel", which recently affected Greece, is currently affecting Libya, as the areas adjacent to the Libyan coast witnessed wind speeds reaching between 70 and 80 km/hour, in addition to heavy rains.
Al Khattab projected that the storm would move towards Egypt on Monday and Tuesday, bringing more rain, but as it enters land, it will lose a large portion of its power, and the wind speed will slow down a little.
