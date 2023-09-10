Dubai-Based Poetess Celebrates Hindi Diwas With Her Book On Poetry In Hindustani Language

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) With Hindi Diwas (September 14) around the corner, Dubai-based poetess Rashmi Kotriwala has joined hands with Dubai-based author Purva Grover for a morning to celebrate the language, Hindi on September 13, 11 am (until noon) at Bookends Store, Dubai Digital Park, Silicon Oasis, Dubai. The highlight of the free-to-attend event will be a reading by Rashmi from her debut book of poetry in Hindi called KHAYALOON KE DARMIYAAN. The book is a collection of over 100 poems in the Hindustani language, and it encapsulates the author's emotional journey over 35 years. The book was published in India by Author's Upfront. The morning will be moderated by Purva, who will engage the poetess and the audience in an interactive conversation sparking creativity and giving a chance for everyone to share their love for the language. The event will conclude with a Q & A with the poetess.
The annual celebration of Hindi Diwas commemorates September 14, 1949, the day when the Constituent Assembly of India took the decision to make Hindi the official language of the Union government.
"My thoughts and emotions have taken the shape of nazms, ghazals, poems, and even songs in KHAYALOON KE DARMIYAAN. Love, loss, and inspiration are the primary topics of the poems. The language used is very simple and the writing style is relatable, which draws the reader to it immediately," said Rashmi. Poems in this book range from her growing-up years to very recent ones.
Rashmi is a well-known name in the performing arts circle of Dubai. She has directed several award-winning plays and acted and produced plays, festivals, and entertainment events over the last 12 years in Dubai, Doha, and India. She teaches drama and was the co-founder of a popular community theatre space in Dubai. Purva is a journalist and author, who has authored three books, The Trees Told Me So, It was the year 2020, and She. Purva is also the brand ambassador for Bookends. The event would also mark the beginning of a reading season at Bookends, with local authors and poets. Bookends is a homegrown bookstore meet marketplace of pre-loved books, which opened a physical bookstore in July 2023.
The event in a nutshell
Free-to-attend
What: DXB-based poetess celebrates Hindi Day (Hindi Diwas) with her book on poetry in Hindustani language
Date & Time: September 13, 11 am (until noon)
Location: Bookends Store, Dubai Digital Park, Silicon Oasis, Dubai
