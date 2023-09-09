Ukraine Disappointed By Weak G20 Declaration - Mfa

The ministry's spokesperson, Oleg Nikolenko, said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine is grateful to its partners who tried to include strong wording in the text. At the same time, in terms of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, G20 has nothing to be proud of," Nikolenko said.

He added that, obviously, Ukraine's participation in the G20 summit would have allowed its participants to have a better understanding of the situation. In this context, Nikolenko noted that the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine" remains "key than ever."

He also cited a fragment of the text of the declaration with corrections of the wording "war in Ukraine" to "war against Ukraine", "Ukraine crisis" to "Russia's war or aggression against Ukraine", "all states must act in a manner consistent with purposes and principles of the UN Charter" to "Russia must act in a manner consistent with purposes and principles of the UN Charter" etc.

"This is how the main elements of the text could have looked like to be closer to reality," Nikolenko said.