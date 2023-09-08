Polylactic Acid (Pla) Packaging Market Size To Reach Us$ 6.9 Bn By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Polylactic Acid [PLA] Packaging Market
Polylactic Acid (PLA) Packaging Market Size, Growth 2023 - 2031
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- The global Polylactic Acid [PLA] Packaging Market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 6.9 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period, 2023-2031.
Key Findings of Study
Surge in Adoption of PLA Packaging in Food & Beverages Industry: Significant adoption of polylactic acid (PLA) for disposable food packaging applications is creating lucrative business opportunities. Need to utilize packaging that can keep food fresh for a long time is likely to bolster usage of PLA packaging by food delivery service providers. Surge in demand for sustainable and environmental-friendly packaging for cosmetics, electronics, and a spectrum of consumer goods industries is anticipated to accelerate market development.
Rapid adoption of compostable plastics in the packaging applications in these end-use industries is boosting the polylactic acid (PLA) packaging market. Rise in preference for PLA packaging for food products with short shelf-life presents significant opportunities for companies. PLA is fast emerging as a non-toxic, carbon-neutral, and renewable packaging material.
Rise in Demand for Antibacterial PLA Packaging in Multiple Industries: Rise in usage of additives such as silver and copper has led to development of PLA packaging with excellent barrier properties, especially offering protection against contamination. Copper, for example, has high antiviral and antibacterial activities and tcopper-based additives are likely to gain traction in the polylactic acid (PLA) packaging market.
Competition Landscape
The business landscape is highly competitive, with numerlocal players striving for product advancements to consolidate their positions in the market.
Leading companies operating in the polylactic acid (PLA) packaging market are
Stora Enso Oyj, Duni AB, Vegware Ltd., Pactiv LLC, Berry Global Inc., Huhtamaki Oyj, Biome Technologies, Eco-products Inc., Cornware U.K. Ltd., Braskem S.A, Natureworks LLC, Bio-On S.P.A., and Novamont S.p.A are some of the major companies profiled in the global polylactic acid (PLA) packaging market.
Market Segmentation Analysis
The Polylactic Acid [PLA] Packaging Market report is a segmented study of the industry, covering variaspects of the market based on the topics it covers. The analyst conducting the research focuses on the static and dynamic aspects of the industry to gain a comprehensive understanding of the market.
Key Reasons to Purchase Polylactic Acid [PLA] Packaging Market Report
.Gaining a complete understanding of the global market and its commercial environment.
.Identify the key motivators and constraints in the industry and their impact on the global market.
.Examine the major industry players, including raw material and equipment providers, final consumers, traders, distributors, and other stakeholders.
North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)
North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))
South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)
