Kwatra Visits IBM, Discusses Quantum Computing And India's NQM Push

Indian Ambassador to the United States, Vinay Mohan Kwatra paid a visit to the IBM Thomas J Watson Research Centre Think Lab and discussed IBM's expanding footprint in India and the National Quantum Mission.

In a post on X, Ambassador Kwatra shared details of his visit and highlighted that India is taking steps to build research collaborations and innovation hubs. "Had an exciting visit to the IBM Thomas J Watson Research Centre Think Lab to witness the cutting-edge research work taking place in quantum computing. We spoke about IBM's expanding footprint in India and the National Quantum Mission, under which India is taking dedicated steps to build world-class research collaborations and dedicated innovation hubs." Had an exciting visit to the IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center Think Lab to witness the cutting edge research work taking place in quantum computing. We spoke about IBM's expanding footprint in India and the National Quantum Mission, under which India is taking dedicated... twitter/5DqZJofcqn - Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) January 6, 2026

India's National Quantum Mission

The National Quantum Mission (NQM), is a major initiative by the Indian Government to propel the nation to the forefront of quantum technology research and development. Approved on April 19 2023 by the Union Cabinet, the mission is set to span from 2023-24 to 2030-31, with a budget allocation of ₹6,003.65 crore, as per a statement by the Ministry of Science and Technology. Through the mission, India aims to harness the power of quantum technology to drive innovation, strengthen security, and boost various industries, positioning itself as a global leader in this cutting-edge field.

Discussions on Artificial Intelligence

He also met Yan Le Cun and spoke about Artificial Intelligence and India's priorities towards leveraging AI for development. "Delighted to meet Prof. Yann Le Cun @ylecun a preeminent voice in AI research. We spoke about the future of AI research and India's priorities towards leveraging AI for development at home". Delighted to meet Prof. Yann Le Cun @ylecun a preeminent voice in AI research. We spoke about the future of AI research and India's priorities towards leveraging AI for development at home twitter/9q36TzL8Za - Amb Vinay Mohan Kwatra (@AmbVMKwatra) January 7, 2026

Enhancing India-US Tech Cooperation

Earlier in November last year, Kwatra met Congressman Jay Obernolte and held discussions with him to enhance the cooperation between India and the US in areas such as science, technology, artificial intelligence and innovation. He also held a conversation with Francis Pedraza, the founder of Invisible Technologies, on evolving innovation and technology. He shared that Pedraza's Eternity Civilization Foundation is working on an ambitious project to translate the works of the ancient Nalanda library using AI tools. (ANI)

