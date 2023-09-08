The Armory Show's Vip Preview Opened With Brisk Sales And A Lot Of Chatter About The Fair's Future

For the near-term, and amid a buzzy opening that seemed to only be gathering momentum as the the day wound on (the fair runs until September 10), Armory Show executive director Nicole Berry was laser-focused.“I feel like this is just such a strong fair. And the response has been wonderful and supportive of that,” Berry told ArNews a few hours into the opening.

Berry said that everything was already very much in-motion for this year's edition when the Frieze acquisition was announced in mid-July.“My team has been focused on creating a great fair. A lot of the discussions about what happens in the future will be post-fair,” she said. For now the Frieze New York art fair, which takes place just a few blocks south of the Javits Center in the multi-level venue of the Shed, at Hudson Yards, is scheduled to take place as usual, as is the 2024 edition of Armory again at the Javits.

The special Armory section“Platform,” which features large-scale works and was curated by Eva Respini, deputy director at the Vancouver Art Gallery, was particularly compelling, with standout pieces like Woody De Othello's large-scale patinated bronze sculpture, presented by Jessica Silverman, that sold for $400,000.

Also on view was Yinka Shonibare, Agnes Denes, and Teresita Fernandez, among others. Organized under the theme of“Rewriting Histories,” it featured a mix of new works alongside iterations of previously seen hits, like Barthélémy Toguo's latest version of the massive (2015), shown at the Venice Biennale last year.

Installation view of Nara Roesler booth at The Armory Show. Image courtesy Nara Roesler.

Beyond this, there was a massive amount of figurative paintings on display across all sections of the fair-a fact that many visitors couldn't help but notice and comment on throughout the day. And business seemed brisk.

Dealer Ben Brown, one of only a handful of gallerists that simultaneously exhibited at both Armory and Frieze Seoul in South Korea, told ArNews that the energy at Armory was decidedly better, especially with more confirmed sales. The booth, which had striking works on display by Yoan Capote, Candida Höfer, Vik Muniz, José Parlá, Enoc Perez, and Ena Swansea, was hard to miss within feet of the fair entrance.

Sales of works included those by Capote and Muniz; prices of sold works ranged from $75,000 to $100,000.

New York gallery Berry Campbell had a standout booth, a curated presentation of 12 postwar women artists. The gallery has a distinct foon re-examining underrepresented women artists of the 20th-century. Gallery owner Christine Campbell called it“an incredible day,” noting high demand for artists including Alice Baber, Bernice Bing, and Lynn Drexler.

Lynne Drexler, Burst Blue (1969). © Estate of Lynne Drexler. Image courtesy Berry Campbell, New York

Works by Drexler sold for $885,000 and $200,000; the artist, who has been drawing intense interest , will likely be the subject of a traveling institutional retrospective at some point in the near future. A work by Baber went for $200,000-Berry Campbell hopes to mount a solo show of the artist next year.

Later on in the day, the gallery let ArNews know that a painting by Ethel Schwabacher had been sold for $195,000.

A range of dealers appeared upbeat about VIP day, including Daniel Roesler, partner and senior director of Nara Roesler, which has branches in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paolo, and Chelsea in New York.“We had an energetic first day with a steady flow of thoughtful engagement about our artists with New York and Brazilian collectors,” said Roesler.

The gallery sold Heinz Mack's , (2001), for €240,000 ($258,000) and two Fabio Miguez mixed-media works for $15,000 each.

Miles McEnery Gallery, which has been drawing buzz with a string of adjoining ground-level galleries in Chelsea, found success with contemporary favorites, including Inka Essenhigh, Jacob Hashimoto, Tom LaDuke, and James Siena.“There is a palpable electricity to the fair this year with robust sales from longtime friends and new collectors from across the U.S.,” said Miles McEnery.

Los Angeles dealer Anat Ebgi told ArNews that the first day response was“amazing,” and that their two booths nearly sold out. The main booth featured artists including Greg Ito, Faith Wilding, and Robert Russell while another booth was a solo presentation highlighting works by Alec Egan. Sales included nearly all of the works in the solo presentation of Egan's oil paintings at prices between $45,000 to $55,000.

In the group presentation, sales included works by Ito, as well as Jordan Nassar, Caleb Hahne Quintana, and Alejandro Cardenas and priced between $35,000 and $55,000. Additional sold artworks were those by Karyn Lyons Ming Ying, JWerner, and Amie Dicke, all priced between $20,000 and $30,000. Works by Fabian Treiber, Tammi Campbell, Krzysztof Strzelecki, Ryan Driscoll, and Angela Lane sold at prices between $6,0000 and $16,000.

San Francigallerist Jessica Silverman, who is celebrating her 15th anniversary this year, said the gallery artists'“sustained presence in world-class museums demonstrates the high quality of our roster.”

Woody De Othello, thought in mind (2023). Image courtesy the artist and Jessica Silverman Gallery. Photo by Lance Brewer.

“The positive reception from institutions on the East Coast shows how our artists' material and conceptual rigor is timely and timeless,” she added. Sales during opening hours included five table-top bronze sculptures titled (2023) by Rose B. Simpson-one to the Alfond Collection of Contemporary Art, Rollins Museum of Art in Winter Park, Florida, and four others with important American collections.

Other first-day sales and an oil painting by Julie Buffalohead for $50,000 to a Texas foundation. Several works on paper by Clare Rojas and Rupy C. Tut sold in the range of $12,000 to $20,000 and a weaving by Margo Wolowiec sold for $38,000.

Paris gallery Templon, which opened an outpost in Chelsea last fall , sold work by Will Cotton for $150 000, as well as works by Chiharu Shiota, priced from €60 000 to €100,000 ($64,000 to $107,000). All Philippe Cognée works on the booth for €30 000 to €75,000 ($32,000 to $80,000) were also sold.

Anne-Claudie Coric, executive director of Templon, noted a lot of interest from American collectors in international artists.“The first hour was extremely busy and it felt like we were back in the pre-Covid times.”

More Trending Stories:

A Renowned Chinese Artist Has Been Found Guilty of Brazen Plagiarism After He Made Millions From Copying a Belgian Artist's Work

In His East Hampton Studio, Painter David Salle Starts His Days Searching for Artistic Transformation and Ends Them With a Cold Beer

Step Inside Artist Dale Chihuly's Stunning Seattle Studio, Filled With an Epic Antiques Collection and His Otherworldly Glass Forms

A Woman Bought a $4 Painting at a Thrift Store for Its Frame. Now, It's Been Revealed as an N.C. Wyeth, Worth as Much as $250,000

Your Go-To Guide to All the Art Fairs Taking Place in New York During the 2023 Edition of Armory Week

Artists to Watch This Month: 10 Solo Gallery Exhibitions to Seek Out in September in New York

Venice Biennale Star Sonia Boyce Has Joined the Ranks at Hauser and Wirth, After Departing Simon Lee Gallery in June