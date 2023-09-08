Cayler Capital, Oil Cta, Makes Shortlist Of Hfm With.Intelligence Performance Awards In U.S. Managed Futures

Jackson, Wyoming Sep 8, 2023 (Issuewire)

Cayler Capital LLC, are proud to announce that they have been shortlisted in the 2023 HFM With. Intelligence Performance Awards for funds and CTAs in 2 categories -“Managed Futures (CTA) - under $1bn” and“Quantitative Strategy under $1bn.”

The other 7 nominees in each category include esteemed teams such as AQR Capital Management, J E Moody & Company LLC, R. G. Niederhoffer Capital Management, and Anacapa Advisors, LLC.

Cayler Capital, a leader in Systematic, Relative Value CTA Programs focused on Oil and products, celebrates an extraordinary Q3 2023 with multiple industry recognitions and a strategic appointment :

1. HFM WIth.intelligence CTA Performance 2023 Shortlist

- Cayler Capital is thrilled to announce their shortlisting for the HFM WIth.intelligence Performance Awards in the“Managed futures (CTA) - under $1bn” AND“Quantitative Strategy under $1bn” categories, making them one of only eight funds in each of these prestigilineups.

2. Top 10 in aiSource CTA Database

- Cayler Capital was also named a TOP 10 CTA by aiSource on August 22, reaffirming our industry standing.

3. Leadership Update: Sam Vogel

- In another highlight, Cayler Capital welcomed Sam Vogel as the new Chief Marketing and Operations Officer. Mr. Vogel will work closely with Cayler Capital's founder, Mr. Brent Belote, to streamline operations and manage asset growth.

“This has been one of the most transformative quarters for Cayler Capital, thanks to industry recognitions and the addition of Mr. Vogel,” said Brent Belote, Founder and CIO.

For more information, visit Cayler Capital or contact Sam Vogel at (713) 449-6202 or .