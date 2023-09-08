Cypriot Entrepreneur And Author Andreas Christodoulou Shines On A Global Stage

Lichtervelde, West-Vlaanderen Sep 7, 2023 (Issuewire)

-

Born on Oct. 16, 1985, Andreas grew up in Limassol with his brother Christos Christodoulou and his sister Anna Christodoulou. Their father, Stelios Christodoulou, is an Electronics Engineer. Their mother, Soula Gabriel, has served as a Supermarket Cashier and Department Store Manager, and now is a housewife.

Andreas graduated from A.T.E.I of Patras (Greece) in 2012, where he studied Mechanical Engineering with an emphasis in Energy Science & Engineering. In parallel, due to his desire to explore the frontiers of new ideas and marketable innovations, he studied and received his diploma in "Innovations, New Opportunities, and Business Administration" and also his diploma in "Technological Professions from a gender perspective" both in 2009.

After having completed his full-time studies, he needed some digital and marketing skills to get ahead. He taught himself basic and advanced advertising concepts and was certified by Google AdWords as a certified Google Partner in 2014.

Andreas is also a self-taught designer and software developer. Over the years, he did learn a lot in school and at university, but he realized a lot of skills and knowledge have to be learned outside of the classroom. In the beginning, design and coding were just some of his deeply inspiring hobbies, which kept growing to the extent that he wanted to turn them into a business.

Intepersonality and multi-passionate Entrepreneur from Limassol, Cyprus, now residing in Lichtervelde, Belgium, with a strong sense of purpose, vision, and personal control. Andreas is in an everlasting learning and creative mode, with an intention to share his ideas for sustainable innovation and entrepreneurship.

Andreas, 38, believes in love, courage, positivity, responsibility, gratitude, self-awareness, self-improvement, motivation, fairness, equality, passion and compassion. His mission is to thrive and establish a new paradigm for people with entrepreneurial skills.

Andreas works with companies and like-minded achievers providing products and services that improve businesses and people's lives. He is driven by their overall success.

In 2008, he created THE OFFICIAL ANDREASCY, a "Home" to gather news lovers worldwide! Over the past 15+ years, he has written more than 2000 blog posts (on his news site and for several others) to share his endeavors and passion for technology, curated tons of content with some of his thoughts which accumulates in thousands of visits every month, and more than a million people from all over the world read his ideas online and offline. From cutting-edge tech to science, business, health, and education. And... They're growing like crazy!!! Over 2 million views on his blog itself, with 100K+ social media supporters and newsletter subscribers... along with some VERY happy clients. With hard work and patience.

In 2015, he launched Forming Web, a tech business that develops products for the web, mobile, and modern devices (Fluix OS, Discover Nearby, Adair Cloud). The latter development is informed by work carried out at Educational Peaks and Lab Operations. He started as a 1-person project with a commitment to turn unique ideas into exceptional experiences! To produce stunning results that would make businesses and individuals stand out from the rest! His experiences have shown him a number of things and in an effort to better serve great companies, they're expanding too.

Once on track, Andreas has always focused on his legacy and the top-line revenue. He creates with his team's systems which can scale an organization into something bigger.

He is married to Dr Stephania Savva and together they have a baby girl. His life partner is his greatest support, dedicated, and always by his side! But wait, there's more... Stephania also shares a passion for digital and anything tech-related, holds a Ph.D., and works in particular in the areas of technology-enhanced learning, intercultural education, multiliteracies pedagogy, and design thinking for social change.