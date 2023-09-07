Japanese Foreign Minister, Delegation Visit Unrwa Services In Amman New Camp

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - A delegation from Japan, led by Japanese Minister for Foreign Affairs
Yoshimasa
Hayashi, accompanied by Kensuke
Nagaoka, Assistant Minister, Director-General of the Middle Eastern and African Bureau, and
Jiro
Okuyama, Ambassador of Japan to Jordan, was welcomed by UNRWA Deputy Commissioner-General
LeniStenseth
along with Olaf Becker, Director of UNRWA Affairs in Jordan, and
RafiqKhirfan, Director-General of Jordan's Department of Palestinian Affairs in Amman New Camp, Jordan.
UNRWA Director of Health Akihiro
Seitahighlighted the 70-year-old solid partnership of Japan and UNRWA, whereby Japan has supported the Agency's health, education and relief and social services, according to a statement made available on UNRWA's website.
Oroba
Al
Mousa, UNRWA Chief of Education
Programme
in Jordan, provided an overview of the education
programmeserving Palestine Refugee children. She
emphasised
the
programme's
successes and the academic challenges faced, including the learning loss that students suffered due to the COVID-19 crisis during the delegation's visit to the UNRWA school.
The delegation subsequently visited the UNRWA Health Centre, to see first-hand the Agency's health
programme, health-care services and notable achievements such as e-health and the roll-out of the mobile application of Mother & Child Health Book (MCH) and Non-Communicable Disease.
During his visit to the school, the Minister Hayashi engaged in pleasant conversations with the students,
emphasising
the importance of investing in education. Additionally, he expressed his delight at witnessing the Agency's initiatives in digital
healthcare,
a domain the
government of Japan has made substantial contributions.
“How opportune it is for UNRWA to welcome the Foreign Minister and his delegation into our school and health centre, on the year that we celebrate our invaluable partnership with Japan. Japan's contribution is helping our students recover from learning losses and allowingto recruit school
counsellors
to address mental-health challenges. It also supports the Agency's ability to provide health services. We sincerely thank you for your solidarity and commitment,” said UNRWA Deputy Commissioner-General,
LeniStenseth.
