Japanese Foreign Minister, Delegation Visit Unrwa Services In Amman New Camp





UNRWA Director of Health Akihiro

Seitahighlighted the 70-year-old solid partnership of Japan and UNRWA, whereby Japan has supported the Agency's health, education and relief and social services, according to a statement made available on UNRWA's website.







Oroba

Al

Mousa, UNRWA Chief of Education

Programme

in Jordan, provided an overview of the education

programmeserving Palestine Refugee children. She

emphasised

the

programme's

successes and the academic challenges faced, including the learning loss that students suffered due to the COVID-19 crisis during the delegation's visit to the UNRWA school.





The delegation subsequently visited the UNRWA Health Centre, to see first-hand the Agency's health

programme, health-care services and notable achievements such as e-health and the roll-out of the mobile application of Mother & Child Health Book (MCH) and Non-Communicable Disease.





During his visit to the school, the Minister Hayashi engaged in pleasant conversations with the students,

emphasising

the importance of investing in education. Additionally, he expressed his delight at witnessing the Agency's initiatives in digital

healthcare,

a domain the

government of Japan has made substantial contributions.



“How opportune it is for UNRWA to welcome the Foreign Minister and his delegation into our school and health centre, on the year that we celebrate our invaluable partnership with Japan. Japan's contribution is helping our students recover from learning losses and allowingto recruit school

counsellors

to address mental-health challenges. It also supports the Agency's ability to provide health services. We sincerely thank you for your solidarity and commitment,” said UNRWA Deputy Commissioner-General,

LeniStenseth.

