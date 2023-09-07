(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Readers' Favorite announces the review of the Fiction - Action book "Bethlehem's Brothers " by Ronald Hera , currently available at .
Readers' Favorite is one of the largest book review and award contest sites on the Internet. They have earned the respect of renowned publishers like Random House, Simon & Schuster, and Harper Collins, and have received the "Best Websites for Authors" and "Honoring Excellence" awards from the Association of Independent Authors. They are also fully accredited by the BBB (A+ rating), which is a rarity among Book Review and Book Award Contest companies.
"Reviewed By K.C. Finn for Readers' Favorite
Bethlehem's Brothers is a work of fiction in the action and historical genres and was penned by author Ronald Hera. The first novel in the Brothers Series, this compelling tale is set during biblical times in the earliest era of Christianity. The story centers around the titular brothers as they grow up in a time of deep unrest, battling conflict from an early age and struggling to understand where the solution to peace may come from. When the brothers meet a figure who offers that solution, they must decide whether to trust this new and enigmatic stranger and, in turn, challenge everything about the society they know in the process.
Author Ronald Hera brings a mysteritime in history to life through atmospheric writing and extensive research. It's clear even from the opening pages that Hera has done this investigative work, bringing little details and big picture cinema descriptions together to fully flesh out the scenes in which his actors take their places. Whether you're a Christian or not, the biblical setting comes to life and is fully explained, whilst the brothers weave in and out of its complexities and discover the verge of a new social, cultural and religirevolution. One of the things I liked the most about this tale was the fact that it felt relatable to modern-day humanity because the brothers face the same crises and dangers that many developing countries still do now. Overall, Bethlehem's Brothers is a highly compelling and recommended read for one and all."
You can learn more about Ronald Hera and "Bethlehem's Brothers" at where you can read reviews and the author's biography, as well as connect with the author directly or through their website and social media pages.
