Statements, Rhetoric, Provocations Of Armenia Undermine Sustainable Regional Peace - Azerbaijani Fm

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 7. Statements,
rhetoric, and provocations of Armenia undermine sustainable peace
in the region, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at
the meeting with the special representative of the Russian Ministry
of Foreign Affairs for the normalization of Azerbaijani-Armenian
relations Igor Khovaev, Trend reports.
According to the minister, statements, rhetoric and provocations
of the Armenian side that undermine the peace agenda and directed
against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan
also undermine efforts and initiatives to establish lasting peace
in the region.
The minister also emphasized the inadmissibility of Armenia's
interference in the internal affairs of Azerbaijan.
