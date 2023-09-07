Umerov Can Restart Defense Ministry's Work - President

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his nightly video address at the end of day 561 of the war, Ukrinform reports.

I wish you health, dear Ukrainians!

A brief report for this day.

I congratulated our intelligence officers, our heroes, on the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine.

We all realize how cool our intelligence officers are. True bravery, powerful results. I thanked the MID on behalf of the whole of Ukraine.

Today I officially introduced the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov. He is a strong person. A systemic person. He has a good understanding of the defense sector. From the first days of the full-scale war, he has been involved in negotiations on weapons for Ukraine. Very sensitive negotiations. Productive. He is also engaged in negotiations on the release of our people from Russian captivity. Rustem also has important results for Ukraine in this regard.

He can reboot the work of the Ministry of Defense. This is exactly what is needed now.

Today's international talks include a conversation with British Prime Minister Sunak and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Of course, the main topic is security.

I held several important meetings on our international work. This September we have to achieve several very specific results in our work with partners. This includes new weapons for Ukraine - we are preparing the news. And our diplomatic efforts to unite even more countries to restore peace on our entire land. We are preparing more global pressure on Russia.

And our warriors... the National Guard...

The 12th special purpose brigade fighting in the east of our country... As well as the 3rd and 15th brigades of the National Guard fighting in the southern areas... I thank you, warriors, for the very, very effective destruction of the occupiers!

The results are what Ukraine needs from everyone right now. At all levels. From everyone who is fighting for Ukraine, who is working for Ukraine, who is supportingin the world. Glory to all those who bring our common victory closer with their personal results!

Glory to Ukraine!