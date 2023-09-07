War Update: Ukrainian Forces Carry Out Successful Assault To The South Of Bakhmut

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The operational situation in southern and eastern Ukraine is remaining challenging. Thirty-four combat engagements have occurred over the past day.

Russian troops launched 62 air strikes and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) on Ukrainian positions and settlements 26 times.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force launched nine strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and surface-to-air missile systems.

Ukrainian missile and artillery units hit one enemy ammunition depot, five artillery systems in firing position, two command posts, and two surface-to-air missile systems.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian invaders launched air strikes near the Chernihiv region's Popivka; the Sumy region's Hrabovske and Starykove; the Kharkiv region's Hraniv. Over 25 settlements were affected by enemy mortar and artillery strikes in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near Synkivka. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian attacks near the Luhansk region's Novoiehorivka. The enemy launched air strikes near the Luhansk region's Bilohorivka; the Donetsk region's Spirne and Verkhniokamianske. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Orikhovo-Vasylivka and Klishchiivka. The enemy launched an air strike near Ivanivske. Over 15 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

“Meanwhile, following the assault actions, [Ukraine's] Defense Forces gained partial success to the south of Bakhmut, are pushing the enemy away from their positions and gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers,” the General Staff noted.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Novokalynove and Avdiivka. Russians launched an air strike near Avdiivka. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, Ukrainian forces continue holding back Russia's onslaught near the Donetsk region's Marinka and Krasnohorivka. The enemy launched an air strike near Krasnohorivka. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian forces are holding back enemy troops to the south of Prechystivka. The enemy launched an air strike near Urozhaine. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russian occupiers launched air strikes near the Zaporizhzhia region's Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne and Omelnyk. Over 20 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kherson direction, Russians launched air strikes near Kozatske and Odradokamianka. Enemy artillery and mortar strikes affected Kherson, Antonivka, Veletenske and Tomyna Balka.

In the Melitopol direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue the offensive operation. They are eliminating Russian invaders and are gradually liberating the areas from the occupiers.