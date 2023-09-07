DELMA EXCHANGE OPENS ITS NEWEST BRANCH IN MUSAFFAH, ABU DHABI

(MENAFN- Catch Communications) September 2023, Abu Dhabi, UAE

Delma Exchange, a leading provider of foreign currency exchange solutions, announced the launch of its new branch in Musaffah, in collaboration with Western Union. Occupying 75 square meters of space, this state-of-the-art branch is all set to cater to customers' diverse needs. With the convenience of five dedicated servicing counters, it aims to provide services such as Remittance, WPS, and corporate services. Delma Exchange's growing presence spans across multiple branches in prominent locations like Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Sharjah, further solidifying its position as a leader in the financial service space.



As per the Foreign Exchange Remittance Group (FERG) Annual Report 2022, The UAE is now the 2nd largest market for outbound remittances in the world. With migrants in the Emirates constituting 88% of the country’s total population and accounting for the majority of the UAE’s workforce, foreign exchange businesses like Delma Exchange play an important role in managing this outward remittance. Responsible for managing a multibillion Dirham annual remittance volume, Delma Exchange aims to provide a convenient and efficient way for people to send money to their families and loved ones back home.



“Delma Exchange is excited to announce the opening of our brand-new retail branch! It gives us great pleasure to introduce this newest addition to our growing network,” said Zahir Moghal, CEO of Delma Exchange. “At Delma Exchange, we understand the importance of accessibility and convenience when it comes to currency exchange services. That's why we have decided to open this new retail branch, keeping our customers' needs at the forefront of our business. The launch of this new retail branch reflects our continued commitment to expand our footprint and make currency exchange services accessible to a wider audience. It also represents our determination to stay at the forefront of innovation in the industry.”



As part of the launch of this new branch, Delma will offer a special discount on sending charges to any country for a limited period. This launch further reinforces Delma Exchange’s collaboration with Western Union to provide customers with a wide range of services, including local and international money transfers, payment solutions, currency exchange, and many more.



With over a decade of experience, Delma Exchange, has serviced over half a million customers in the UAE, providing a variety of financial and business currency solutions, catering to consumer and corporate businesses. Its latest retail offering portfolio expands to more than just currency exchange, with financial services like global remittance, international partnerships, and other corporate services.







