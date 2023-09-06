Heydar Aliyev International Airport Accommodated First Flight Of Georgian Wings (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) The first flight of Georgian Wings performed on the Tbilisi-Baku
route successfully landed at Heydar Aliyev International Airport on
6 September.
The aircraft of the Georgian air carrier was traditionally
welcomed with an arch of water.
The ceremony dedicated to the arrival of the first flight of
Georgian Wings was attended by representatives of the airline, as
well as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to
Azerbaijan, Mr. Zurab Pataradze. They emphasized the importance of
this event for the development of relations between the
countries.
“Our airport is committed to continudevelopment and
expansion of its international partnerships, and the launch of this
route opens even more opportunities for tourism, business and
cultural exchange between the two countries,” said the Director of
Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Mr. Teymur Hasanov.
“We are proud to celebrate the successful landing of the first
flight of Georgian Wings performed on the Tbilisi-Baku route at
Heydar Aliyev International Airport. This important moment
underlines close and friendly neighborhood between Georgia and
Azerbaijan. This route opens up endless opportunities forto
develop tourism, business and cultural exchange between our
countries. Regular flights on ATR72-500 A/C start this week,
offering convenient flights between Tbilisi and Baku. We look
forward to welcoming everyone on board of Georgian Wings to open
new horizons and strengthen our partnership,” emphasized Edison
Pipia, CEO of Georgian Wings.
Georgian Wings will operate regular flights on the
Tbilisi-Baku-Tbilisi route three times a week: on Wednesdays,
Fridays and Sundays.
Tickets for this route can be purchased on the official website
of the airline as well as at the airline's
sales offices.
Video footage of the landing of the first flight of the Georgian
Wings airline at Heydar Aliyev International Airport can be found
at the link:
