Projectmates Expands Global Reach With Multilingual And Multi-Currency Capabilities

As the construction industry rapidly evolves and globalization continues to expand, it is essential for companies to offer localized solutions. Recognizing this need, the Projectmates team has invested significant resources in developing comprehensive multilingual and multi-currency support within its application. This ensures users worldwide can seamlessly navigate and engage with the software in their preferred language and currency.

The recently introduced multilingual support feature encompasses a wide array of languages, including English, Spanish, French, and German, with plans to include more languages in future releases. By providing an extensive language range, Projectmates empowers users to comfortably interact with the software, regardless of their language preferences. Furthermore, the inclusion of multi-currency support allows clients to choose their preferred currency for conducting business.

"Our goal is always to deliver innovative and Owner-centric solutions that meet the needs of our clients," said Varsha Bhave, Projectmates President and CTO. "The introduction of multilingual and multi-currency support in our application aligns well with this vision. We firmly believe that language should never be a barrier to accessing and benefitting from our software. By offering these localized options, we're ensuring our users can fully leverage the power of Projectmates, regardless of what language they speak or what currency they use."

The availability of multilingual and multi-currency support is immediate and accessible to all Projectmates users. For more information on Projectmates, please visit projectmates.

About Projectmates

Projectmates, part of Hexagon, is an owner-focused, SaaS-based enterprise construction project management software provider. Projectmates' configurable and centralized platform enables owners to keep all project documents and data within a construction program up to date in one, easily accessible location - from the planning stages through closeout and handover to the facilities team. With powerful reporting and a concise view of an entire project portfolio, owners can improve communication and collaboration with architects, engineers, and contractors to streamline workflows, control costs, and deliver projects faster.

Hexagon (Nasdaq Stockholm: HEXA B) has approximately 24,000 employees in 50 countries andsales of approximately 5.2bn EUR. Learn more at hexagonand follow@HexagonAB .

