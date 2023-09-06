[Latest Report] Potassium Sulphate Market Worth Us$ 6.9 Billion 2029 With A Cagr Of 4.3 %-By Pmi

Potassium Sulphate is widely used as a fertilizer as it has become an important nutrient for plants. The roses are mostly benefited from potassium while lettuce, spinach and Swiss chard plant also likes potassium.

Growing use of potassium sulphate in variend-user industries such as food & beverage, pharmaceuticals, industrial, cosmetics, agriculture and others has given a positive impact on market growth. Further, the growing use of potassium sulphate to produce nutrient-rich feed and high-quality production of crop is expected to fuel the demand for market growth.

How big is the Potassium Sulphate Market Industry?

The Potassium Sulphate market represents a vital segment within the global fertilizers and agricultural chemicals industry. Potassium sulphate, also known as sulfate of potash (SOP), is a premium source of potassium and sulfur, essential nutrients for plant growth and development. Widely used in agriculture to improve crop yield and quality, the market's significance is under-scored by its role in enhancing soil fertility and addressing nutrient deficiencies. As modern agriculture continues to evolve, the demand for efficient and balanced fertilization drives the growth of the Potassium Sulphate market.



Key Highlights:



In October 2021, Van Iperen International announced an agreement with Cinis Fertilizer to produce high-quality, sustainable and circular potassium sulfate fertilizer which is based on salts recovered from Swedish paper industry. This partnership will allow Van Iperen to develop new technologies in agricultural sector and industrial processes.

Analyst View:

Wide variety of applications in medical, industrial, agriculture, pharmaceutical and other sector is likely to propel market growth. The potassium sulphate act as an excellent source of potassium for crops and plants and thelp in increasing crop productivity which in turn, facilitate the demand for Potassium Sulphate market growth over the forecast period.

