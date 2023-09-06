Metal Roofing Market Segmentation 2030: Detailed By End-User Industries And Report Components

Metal Roofing Market by Metal

Metal roofing market has been experiencing steady growth and increasing popularity in recent years due to several factors such as durability, energy efficiency.

NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Increase in demand for metal roofing with its benefits in different industries and support from governments for construction projects drive the growth of the global metal roofing market . However, availability of alternatives restrains the market growth. On the other hand, growth of the construction industry in developing countries presents new opportunities in the coming years.

Here are some key points about the metal roofing market:

Durability: Metal roofs are known for their longevity and durability. They can last 50 years or more with proper maintenance, which is significantly longer than traditional asphalt shingle roofs.

Energy Efficiency: Metal roofs can reflect sunlight and heat, which can help reduce cooling costs in hot climates. They also have good insulation properties, which can help keep homes warmer in the winter.

Aesthetic Appeal: Modern metal roofing materials come in a variety of styles and colors, allowing homeowners and builders to choose a roofing option that complements the architectural design of the building.

The steel segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the zinc segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Weather Resistance: Metal roofs are highly resistant to harsh weather conditions such as rain, snow, hail, and high winds. They are also non-combustible, making them a safer option in fire-prone areas.

Environmental Sustainability: Many metal roofing materials are recyclable, and some are even made from recycled materials. They are considered environmentally friendly and can contribute to LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification for green buildings.

Cost Considerations: While the initial cost of metal roofing materials can be higher than traditional roofing materials like asphalt shingles, the long-term cost-effectiveness due to their durability often outweighs the initial investment.

The commercial segment contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share of the global metal roofing market, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, the residential segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2030.

Market Growth: The metal roofing market has been growing steadily, driven by increasing awareness of the benefits of metal roofing and the desire for sustainable building materials. Factors such as extreme weather events and a foon energy efficiency have also contributed to the market's growth.

Regional Variations: The popularity of metal roofing may vary by region due to climate, architectural preferences, and local building codes. In areas prone to severe weather, metal roofing's durability and resistance to wind and hail may be particularly appealing.

Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its leadership staby 2030. Moreover, this region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Installation and Maintenance: Proper installation and maintenance are crucial to maximize the lifespan of metal roofs. Professional installation and regular inspections are recommended to identify and address any potential issues.

Market Segmentation: The market includes varitypes of metal roofing materials, including corrugated metal panels, standing seam roofs, metal shingles, and metal tiles. Each type serves different aesthetic and functional purposes.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global metal roofing market generated $23.8 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $33.5 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The metal roofing market is expected to continue its growth as more property owners recognize the benefits of metal roofing in terms of longevity, energy efficiency, and sustainability. Additionally, advancements in manufacturing processes and materials may lead to even more innovative and cost-effective metal roofing solutions in the future.

Leading players of the global metal roofing market analyzed in the research include Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, Ideal Roofing Co. Ltd., Jinhu Color Aluminum Group, Central States Mfg, Boral Roofing, MBCI, Lifetite Metal Products LLC, ATAS International, Inc., McElroy Metal, and Aditya Profiles.

