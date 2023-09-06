Dubai Holding Shares Video Of The Hatta Sign Breaking A Guinness World Records Title

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 6 September 2023: This weekend, Dubai Holding's iconic Hatta Sign, a longstanding landmark that has enthralled both visitors and residents, achieved global recognition by securing the Guinness World RecordsTM title,“The Tallest Landmark Sign”. The inspiring video highlights the recognition ceremony with Roudi Soubra, Vice President – Asset Management at Dubai Holding Hospitality Assets, accepting the certificate on behalf of Dubai Holding and Hatta, atop the Hajar Mountains. The commanding 19.28-metre-tall structure stands as a striking symbol of Hatta's identity and its staas a beacon of natural wonder for the emirate.



This Guinness World RecordsTM title will shine a global spotlight on the Hatta region and what was once a local gem is now set to attract international interest, enticing travellers from around the world to experience the enchantment of Hatta firsthand. The heightened attention will help stimulate economic growth, create employment opportunities, and foster local business development, contributing to Hatta's sustainable growth.





As Hatta Resorts by Dubai Holding readies itself for opening its upcoming sixth season, the record-breaking Hatta Sign will be a globally recognised attraction for visitors to capture memorable photos. Hikers are encouraged to make the ascent to the sign and take in the area's breathtaking panoramic scenery from a higher altitude.

Hatta's visitors are welcome to indulge in further adventures available at the Hatta Resorts Wadi Hub, the main activities centre in the region, including ziplining, mountain biking, rock climbing, zorbing, archery and axe-throwing, with new thrilling activities soon to be introduced in Season 6.





Visitors may also extend their journey with a stay at Hatta Resorts by Dubai Holding and enjoy an array of unique glamping experiences that seamlessly blend nature and culture with its outstanding trailers, lodges, domes and caravans.





Already impressing visitors with its physical presence, the Hatta Sign now acquires global cultural significance. The landmark serves as a reminder of Hatta's rich history as well as its newly attained international recognition.

