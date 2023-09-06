Latino College Expo: Linking Latinos To Scholarships, Career Opportunities & More

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
We are excited for parents and students to take advantage of programs, seminars and interact with educational institutions ready to assist with financial support, scholarships and careers.” - Veronica Kummerfeldt, NCRF Director of Operations/STEAM/Events/Design.WALNUT, CALIFORNIA, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is thrilled to announce the 10th Annual Latino College ExpoTM, taking place on Saturday, September 16, 2023, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Cal Poly Pomona University outside the BroCenter, 3801 W. Temple Avenue, Pomona, California 91768. Celebrating 25 years of service, NCRF presents an extraordinary opportunity for students to gain invaluable access to colleges and universities, with a special foon Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) and a variety of other esteemed educational programs.
The Latino College ExpoTM (LCE) serves as a beacon for students, offering vital information about the college admissions process and equipping them with resources to help finance their education. The expo is dedicated to guiding high school and adult students to their ideal college home and helping college transfer students transition to a four-year institution. Additionally, select colleges will generously waive application fees, offer scholarships, and may even extend on-the-spot acceptances!
Engaging workshops will cover“How to Find Money for College –Financial Aid, Scholarships, Dream Act, DACA”,“Booming Careers, with a degree or Certificate/CTE”,“411 for the Student-Athlete”. We will also offer the timely and impactful workshop, "Important Causes in the Hispanic Community," which delves into critical issues of social justice and finance.
Diversity knows no bounds at this event, as students, parents, guardians, groups and individuals of all racial backgrounds and demographics, are warmly welcomed to attend. The S.T.E.A.M Pavilion will captivate curiminds, showcasing the wonders of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Agriculture, Aviation, Aerospace, and Mathematics. Additionally, the Health & Wellness Pavilion will unveil a broad range of career opportunities in healthcare, nutrition, and fitness.
“Una feria educacional! An educational Faire! We are excited for parents and students to take advantage of amazing programs, seminars and interact with a multitude of educational institutions ready to assist with financial support, scholarships, and careers. This year students can engage in a S.T.E.A.M. Pavilion and a Health and Wellness Pavilion to explore new career options and understand the importance of well-being. We encourage Latino families to come out to the Cal Poly Camand spend a few hours learning about the options their children can have toward a higher education. Los esperamos!, exclaims Veronica Kummerfeldt, NCRF Director of Operations/STEAM/Events/Design.
“We are thrilled to offer a full slate of programs for students to be more informed, empowered, and inspired about higher education. We continue to work with amazing college partners to offer unprecedented financial support for students to attend college. Some partners are especially dedicated to helping with funding for DACA students. It's truly transformative,” says NCRF Founder and CEO, Dr. TherPrice.
The 10th Annual Latino College ExpoTM is sponsored by Comerica Bank, Cal Poly Pomona, Foundation Clothing Co., SoCal Gas, Edison, CAS Actuary Society, America's Navy, T-Mobile, Active Minds, WSS, University of La Verne, Huston-Tillotson University and Pomona Unified School District.
About the Latino College ExpoTM
The Latino College ExpoTM (LCE) is a trademark event of the National College Resources Foundation (NCRF), a 501c3 non-profit organization that diligently serves as a comprehensive student outreach program in varischools. NCRF's mission is to combat the high school dropout rate and foster increased degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, underrepresented, at-risk, low-resource, homeless, and foster students. NCRF's programs are aligned with its vision to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities, with the goal of ending racism and racial inequalities.
Joan Scott
National College Resources Foundation
+1 210-834-9964
NCRF Presents Latino College Expo
