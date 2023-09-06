(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) PROLIM Joins Mendix's ISV Program to Sell a Market-Leading Low-Code Solution Targeted at PLM, Manufacturing, Energy and Aerospace Industries
“PROLIM Partners with Mendix: Empowering Businesses with Cutting-Edge Low-Code Solutions”
Plano – September 06, 2023 – PROLIM announced today that it has become an official Mendix Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner for its Idea Exchange Solution for Enterprises. Idea management is an extension of the organization's innovation strategy. Having a process for managing ideas helps you make decisions consistent with your goals and strategy, introduce clear responsibilities that will hold people accountable for progress, as well as create a set of common rules that make the process transparent and understandable for everyone.
The Mendix ISV Program is available for partners that are looking to expand their business and monetize their domain expertise by selling unique customer-centric solutions. The program provides an ideal set of benefits to enable businesses to successfully develop, bring to market, sell, and deploy software solutions built on Mendix's leading low-code development platform.
Through the program, PROLIM will deploy cutting-edge solutions built on Mendix on the Mendix Marketplace.
The partnership signifies an important impact to multiple industries such as Automotive, Aerospace, Manufacturing, the added Mendix capabilities allow the acceleration of building complex solutions and enable integration of external systems.
Ashwini Patil, CTO at PROLIM said“Being an ISV partner helpsto showcase and sell our Mendix applications to a wide range of customers. This exposure to the platform's user base can significantly increase the visibility of our software, leading to more downloads, users, and potential customers.“
Jethro Borsje, Chief Ecosystems Solutions Officer at Mendix, said“The Mendix ISV Partner Program will enable PROLIM to expand their customer base, on the Mendix low-code platform. We are excited to have PROLIM as a new addition to our growing ISV Program as this partnership will enable PROLIM to offer a customer-proven Idea Exchange Solution.”
Learn more about the Mendix platform.
Connect with Mendix
Follow @Mendix on Twitter
Connect with Mendix on LinkedIn
Connect with PROLIM
Connect with PROLIM on LinkedIn
Follow PROLIM on Twitter
About Mendix
Mendix, a Siemens business and the global leader in enterprise low code, is reinventing how applications are built in the digital enterprise. With Mendix, enterprises can broaden development capability; make intelligent, proactive, and contextual apps; and modernize core systems, while maintaining security, quality, and governance. Globally, 4,000 companies use Mendix.
About PROLIM
PROLIM is a leading provider of PLM, IoT and Digital transformation solutions to Global Fortune 1000 companies. With 9 global offices in US, India, & Australia, PROLIM has won 30+ awards & proudly serving over 1400+ customers to innovate & improve their profitability & efficiency. PROLIM was founded in 2005 & is headquartered in Farmington Hills, USA. With the global footprint & expertise in latest technologies, PROLIM can partner with you to speed up your Digital Transformation journey.
Media Contact Information: need to update with PROLIM details
PROLIM Global Corporation
+1 888-9-PROLIM
Taylor Bornstein
Manager, Content & Communications Mendix
Embedded links
Idea Exchange Solution
PROLIM's Mendix App Store
Company :-PROLIM Global Corporation
User :- Abhishek Bargi
Email : Url :-
MENAFN06092023003198003206ID1107013455
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.