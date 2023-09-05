Kivnon Partners With Tap For Warehouse Robot Distribution

September 5, 2023 by David Edwards Leave a Comment

Kivnon , a producer of autonommobile robots (AMRs) and automated guided vehicles (AGVs), has announced that TAP Group , a provider of industrial solutions, will be distributing Kivnon AGVs and AMRs.

Kivnon designs, manufactures, and implements automated guided vehicles (AGVs/AMRs) for a wide range of markets, including automotive, food, aerospace, and retail applications.

Its products include small AGVs for use in labs; mouse AGV platforms that slide under and lift pallets; tractor AGVs that pull carts; and self-driving forklifts.

Kivnon has partnered with TAP to leverage heightened AGV/AMR interest resulting from Industry 4.0 driven digital transformation.

Jose Pantaleao, Kivnon's France country manager, says:“This partnership marks a significant milestone for both of our companies.

“Thanks to TAP's reach and automation expertise, we can supply autonomvehicles to a larger audience with full confidence that TAP will implement them to take full advantage of their automation potential.”

TAP Group teams with companies across a broad spectrum of industrial segments with unique equipment solutions. Their Storagis brand is dedicated to storage projects, solutions, and equipment for automotive and logistic applications.

Damien Marie, sales director of TAP Group, says:“TAP is proud to deal with Kivnon, one of the leaders of innovative and technological systems.

“Many of our clients' projects involve advanced automation of material handling and warehousing operations, which involves deploying one or more AGVs or AMRs to reduce cost and increase productivity and safety. This is a real opportunity to optimize our clients' supply chain.”