Fabulous Female Musicians

BY SAMMY STEIN
Published on 12 September 2023
FabulFemale Musicians: New Book Highlighting Female Musicians
In the vibrant world of music, female musicians are often overshadowed by their male counterparts. In her latest book, FabulFemale Musicians, Jazz expert, broadcaster and writer Sammy Stein shifts the spotlight and celebrates the exceptional talents and inspiring stories of top female musicians.
From jazz to classical, folk to Indian raga, this captivating collection of interviews introduces musicians who have made significant contributions to the music industry. FabulFemale Musicians takes you on a journey through the remarkable lives of extraordinary women in music. From the UK to the US, India to Azerbaijan, these women share their journeys, triumphs, and challenges in a variety of genres.
Author Sammy Stein interviews extraordinary women in all areas of music and speaks to Evie Asio, Jamie Baum, Simone Baron, Jeanie Barton, Brigitte Beraha, Anjelica Cleaver, Collette Cooper, Amina Figarova, Ruth Goller, China Moses, Destiny Muhammad, Maggie Nicols, Zoe Rahman, Ellen Rowe, Natasha Seale, Sara Serpa, Emma Smith, Leni Stern, Rachel Sutton, Charu Suri and Emma Rawicz who share their love for music, the impact it has on their lives, and how it empowers them.
From battling adversity to reaching the heights of success, these trailblazers have broken down barriers and inspired countless others. Be prepared to be moved, empowered, and inspired by their stories. Discover how they found their instruments, overcame challenges, and embraced their musical passions.
The Power of Diversity
FabulFemale Musicians offers a kaleidoscope of diversity, featuring musicians from varigenres, countries and age groups. Sammy Stein's extensive jazz connections have allowed her to speak to artists across musical landscapes, resulting in a book filled with intimate interviews, personal stories and the emotions they feel for their genre of music within a rich tapestry of experiences. Whether they hail from the United Kingdom, United States, India, Azerbaijan or elsewhere, these talented women share a common passion for music and a unique perspective on their journeys.
Overcoming Challenges And Unwavering Positivity
The book fearlessly tackles difficult topics female musicians face in the industry. From sexual assault to confronting misogyny and bullying, the interviews shed light on obstacles artists have encountered and their resilience. FabulFemale Musicians raises awareness and serves as a platform for discussions surrounding gender equality in the music world. Yet, amidst the challenges and struggles, the interviews in FabulFemale Musicians exude a tremendamount of positivity. The artist's resilience, determination, and unwavering passion for their craft serve as an inspiration to aspiring musicians and readers alike.
FabulFemale Musicians is a tribute to the remarkable women who have shaped the music industry, offering practical advice and valuable insights for those seeking to embark on musical journeys, making it an essential resource for music enthusiasts and aspiring artists.
The Author: Sammy Stein
Best-selling author Sammy Stein is the winner of Phace Magazine Music Book of The Year award 2020, Jazz Times Distaff Award, Jazz Times Gearhead lister, and Jazz Journalist Association Book of The Year nominee.
Twice, she has been commissioned by theLibrary of Congress – quite an honour for a nonwriter - and her books have received international acclaim for their honesty and integrity.. She is highly respected in the fields of jazz and has recently become jazz correspondent for The Platinum Mind column as well as contributing to the Finnish WeJazz magazine and Readers' Digest.
Sammy curated the London Jazz Platform Festival, which showcased UK, European andacts, has three radio series forshow JazzBites, entitled 'Women In Jazz', 'Free Side of Jazz' and the 'Jazz Treasure Trove' and her books include 'Women In Jazz' (8th House), 'All That's Jazz' (Tomahawk), and 'Pause, Play, Repeat', which gave a voice to musicians during the Covid-19 pandemic. Before writing 'FabulFemale Musicians', her 2022 book 'The Wonder of Jazz' received wonderful reviews.
Sammy's passion is music and allowing musicians voices to be heard.
Editors Notes:
Title: FabulFemale Musicians
Author:Sammy Stein
Publisher: ?Independent Publishing Network
Publication Date: 12 September. 2023
Language: ?English
Paperback:160 pages
ISBN-10: ? 1803529199
ISBN-13: ? 978-1803529196
Dimensions: ? 15.24 x 0.86 x 22.86 cm
Kindle Edition: £5 or Paperback £13.99
Available via Amazon at
For further information, contact at
sammysteinbtinternet
