Turkmenistan And Georgia Discuss Prospects For Further Co-Op

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 5. Turkmenistan and Georgia exchanged views on the current state and
prospects of cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports.
These issues were discussed at a meeting between the Deputy
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia Alexander Khvtisiashvili and
the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of
Turkmenistan to Georgia Dovletmyrat Seyitmammedov, during which he
presented copies of his credentials.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the
organization of mutual visits at a high level.
They also considered further development and strengthening of
Turkmen-Georgian cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade,
economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
The Deputy Minister expressed the readiness of the Georgian side
to provide assistance and support in the activities of the new
Ambassador of Turkmenistan for the further development of bilateral
relations.
In turn, the Ambassador assured that he would make every effort
to strengthen ties between Turkmenistan and Georgia.
Meanwhile, economic relations between Georgia and Turkmenistan
are developing in the areas of trade and investment. Both countries
are seeking to expand the exchange of goods and services, including
energy resources, agriculture and construction.
