Albanian Pm Reshuffles Cabinet

TIRANA, Sept 5 (NNN-XINHUA) – Albanian Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Socialist Party, Edi Rama, announced yesterday, the reshuffle of his cabinet, during a national assembly of his party, replacing six ministers.
The changes affect six ministries, with the Ministry for Standards and Services merged, and the Ministry of Local Government added to the cabinet.
These steps are aimed at accelerating reforms, Rama said.
The changes will be presented to Albanian President, Bajram Begaj today, to be decreed.– NNN-XINHUA
