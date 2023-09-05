Libyan Security Frees 10 Kidnapped Syrians

During the operation, Libyan security arrested three individuals, all with previcriminal records, in an abandoned house in Riqdalin, said the statement, adding that, the suspects kidnapped the Syrians for ransom.

It noted that the kidnappers have been referred to the public prosecution for legal procedures and trial.

Libya has been suffering escalating violence and unrest since the fall of the late leader, Muammar Gaddafi's government in 2011.– NNN-IRIN