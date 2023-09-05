Mgallery Hotel Collection Launches Delicious New Menu

Doha, Qatar: Alwadi Doha - MGallery Hotel Collection's much-loved restaurant Cila has launched a new menu, bringing new tastes, flavours, and twists on regional and local delicacies.

Cila, meaning intelligent and wise in Arabic, imbues its dishes with the culinary wisdom and history of the Middle East by blending traditional and modern cooking techniques with recipes old and new. Embodying the spirit of these much-loved regional cuisines with an updated flair, Cila plays homage to the food-based traditions of both Qatar and the region.

The new menu will surprise and delight Cila regulars and new guests by using fresh ingredients sourced locally and regionally.

The just-launched new menu brings a modern take on regional delicacies: items include a lobster rocket salad with sumac, tempura vine leaves stuffed with rice, and Mediterranean-style grilled octopus.

The restaurant has introduced a raw bar with Levantine favorite kibbeh nayeh and a sea bass carpaccio with tahini and pomegranate sauce on the menu.

Among the new main dishes are a stunning salt-crusted sea bass, succulent lamb kofta with a tangy cherry sauce, and Greek-inspired lamb kleftiko in puff pastry.

Not forgetting the desserts, newcomers include lemon cheese kunafa, chocolate fondant, and a pistachio crème Brule.

Cila is designed to tribute Qatari culture and the country's seafaring traditions. Interiors take inspiration from traditional Dhow boats, used initially to transport unique spices and ingredients from across the Levant and beyond to Qatar, with a beautiful bowed ceiling and wooden walls adorned with photographs of old and new, drawing on local heritage.

Alwadi Doha - MGallery Hotel Collection has five award-winning restaurants and lounges – Cila Restaurant, Le Colonial, AtTEAtude Lounge, Infinity, and O'Glacée Restaurant.