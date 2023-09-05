Woman Dies In Zaporizhzhia Due To Enemy Shelling

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Over the past day, the enemy made 88 attacks on 26 cities and villages of the Zaporizhzhia region. 80 artillery attacks took place on the territory of Orikhov, Hulyaipole, Zaliznychne, Novodanilovka, Malynivka, Bilohirya, Levadne, Kamianske, Pavlivka, Lukyanivske, Plavni and other frontline settlements," the post says.

A 74-year-old resident of Mala Tokmachka was killed by Russian artillery shelling.

In addition, the enemy attacked Orikhiv, Preobrazhenka and Stepnohirsk with four aerial missiles, conducted UAV attacks on Novodarivka, Mali Shcherbaky and Stepove, and fired from multiple rocket launchers at Temyrivka.

There were 47 reports of the destruction of residential buildings, commercial structures and infrastructure.

Earlier it was reported that the day before, the enemy fired 104 times at the cities and villages of the region.