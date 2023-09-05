Moh: Israeli Occupation Forces Kills Palestinian In Tulkarm City

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian youth during an incursion in Tulkarm city, north of the West Bank, said the Palestinian Health Ministry on Tuesday.
The ministry added in a statement that Ayed Abu Harb, 21, was killed after sustaining gunshot wounds to the head.
Earlier on, the Israeli forces carried out an incursion in Nur Sham camp within Tulkarm, deploying snipers on top of the city's buildings.
Israeli military tractors also caused damaged to infrastructure and the Nur Sham camp's power grid. (end)
nq.gta
MENAFN05092023000071011013ID1107006745
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.