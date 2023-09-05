Tuesday, 05 September 2023 01:36 GMT

Moh: Israeli Occupation Forces Kills Palestinian In Tulkarm City


(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Sept 5 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation forces killed a Palestinian youth during an incursion in Tulkarm city, north of the West Bank, said the Palestinian Health Ministry on Tuesday.
The ministry added in a statement that Ayed Abu Harb, 21, was killed after sustaining gunshot wounds to the head.
Earlier on, the Israeli forces carried out an incursion in Nur Sham camp within Tulkarm, deploying snipers on top of the city's buildings.
Israeli military tractors also caused damaged to infrastructure and the Nur Sham camp's power grid. (end)
