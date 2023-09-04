Search For Alternative Ways Of Delivering Ukrainian Grain Never Stops - Baerbock

This was stated by the head of the German Foreign Ministry, Annalena Baerbock, who spoke at a joint press conference with her Romanian counterpart Luminița Odobescu after their talks in Berlin on September 4, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Romania's role in the export of Ukrainian grain is special in the conditions where Russia has raised the level of the global famine threat, noted the German politician.

"Russia is pointing the guns of their warships at grain carriers in the Black Sea and dropping bombs on grain storage sites, in some places so close to the Romanian border that windows in Romanian villages are shaking," Baerbock said.

In such conditions, the transportation route along the Danube is extremely important, but Russia wants to destroy it with bombs and drones, she emphasized.

"Putin's game with the grain agreement is cynical," said the head of the German Foreign Ministry. She noted the importance of Turkey's efforts to revive the agreement. At the same time, the search for alternative ways of delivering Ukrainian grain does not stop, Baerbock assured. European Solidarity Lanes are necessary for the whole world. The fact that Romania has provided its infrastructure to this end should allow Ukraine to increase grain exports to 4 million tons per month by the end of the year, Baerbock noted, expressing hope that other European countries will act in solidarity.

Baerbock also emphasized that Ukraine and Moldova are members of the European family, whose future is in the European Union.

Baerbock thanked the Romanian government and people for the other assistance and support they provide to Ukraine. According to her data, about 100,000 Ukrainians found shelter in Romania from the Russian war. Romania joined the fighter jet coalition, offering to train Ukrainian pilots on F-16 aircraft, which will help Ukraine defend against Russian invaders.

As reported earlier, at the meeting in Sochi on September 4, the presidents of Turkey and Russia failed to reach an agreement on Moscow's fulfillment of the terms of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and the restoration of the grain export lanes in the Black Sea.

