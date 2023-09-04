Tuesday, 05 September 2023 01:50 GMT

Somali Pm Arrives In Doha For Official Visit


Doha, Qatar: The Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia HE Hamza Abdi Barre arrived this evening in Doha, on a working visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were welcomed, upon their arrival at Doha International Airport, by Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Somalia HE Dr. Abdullah bin Salem Al Nuaimi, and Charge dAffairs at the Somali Embassy to the country Run Said Kurshel.

