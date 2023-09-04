Council Of Europe To Issue Stamp Depicting Mural In Support For Ukrainians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Council of Europe is issuing a new official stamp with the image of a mural created in Paris in support of Ukrainians by French artist Christian Guemy also known as C215.
This is reported by Ukrinform with reference to the press service of the Council of Europe.
The stamp will be issued by France Post on September 11, 2023, to be used for correspondence sent from the Council of Europe. Read also: postage stamp receives "Philatelic Oscar 2023"
The stamp will go on pre-sale at the Council of Europe in Strasbourg on the morning of September 8. On the same day, artist C215 will hold an autograph session in Paris.
The stamp depicts a portrait of a girl wearing a wreath of flowers, made in the yellow and blue colors of the Ukrainian flag, according to France TV Inf . This is a copy of a mural C215 created on one of the buildings in the 13th arrondissement in Paris as a sign of support for the Ukrainian people and a call against the war.
