Jordan, Peru Talk Boosting Economic Ties

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 4 (Petra) -- President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry Fathi Jaghbir discussed with the non-resident Ambassador of the Republic of Peru Jose Betancourt, strengthening economic relations between the two countries.
Jaghbir said in a statement on Monday, that Jordan's unique geographical location attracts foreign investments and makes it a gateway to the markets of Iraq, Syria and the Gulf countries, noting that the free trade agreements the Kingdom signed make the markets of many countries of the world open to Jordanian exports.
Jaghbir hailed the organization of a visit of a Jordanian economic delegation to Peru and the hosting of a Jordanian-Peruvian economic forum, in the Chamber's building, with the aim of strengthening economic relations between the two countries.
He pointed out that Jordanian exports to Peru amounted to about JD4 million last year, up from 39,000 in 2019, compared to imports that amounted to about JD6 million last year, compared to JD2 million in 2019.
Most of the Jordanian exports were of fertilizers, chemical products, clothing and related accessories, while the most important imports from Peru were zinc, coffee, tea, oily fruits and grains.
For his part, Betancourt expressed his hope for the development of economic relations between the two countries, proposing the signing of a preferential trade agreement in some sectors to enhance relations through the exchange of visits of economic delegations and information about investment opportunities in the two countries.
MENAFN04092023000117011021ID1107003544
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.