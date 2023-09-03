stc honors the participants in first phase of the Master Class Academy

(MENAFN- Morimak) Kuwait, 03 August 2023: Kuwait Telecommunications Company – stc, a world-class digital leader providing innovative services and platforms to customers, enabling the digital transformation in Kuwait, attended the ceremony, as part of its main sponsorship role, held to honor the first participants to complete the first phase of the Al-Qabas Master Class Academy.



The Company’s participation in the ceremony was attended by the General Manager of Corporate Communications at stc, Danah AlJasem, who delivered a speech to the participants in the Academy where the objectives of this initiative falls under the Company’s educational ‘upgrade’ umbrella.



The honoring ceremony was held to recognize the participants who have completed the first phase of the program and was attended by Mr. Nasser Al-Moumen, Executive Director of Al-Qabas Media Corporation, and Mr. Tariq Al-Othman, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of “HumanSoft Holding Company.”, along with the various participating institutions, including members from stc’s Corporate Communications team.



Through her role, AlJasem addressed the attendees during her message, recognizing the fruitful collaboration between all entities to organize an initiative aimed at empowering the youth. She emphasized stc’s pride in participating in such initiatives that shine a positive light on the community, while encouraging young individuals to participate in educational programs that can sharpen their skills and support their future career paths.



Furthermore, AlJasem highlighted the various collaborations between stc and Al-Qabas, while commending the successful turnout of the first phase of the Al-Qabas Master Class Academy. She expressed the vast network that stc has built over the years with private and public institutions to play its constructive role in the community. stc has progressively expanded its sustainable corporate social responsibility framework over the years, with one of its key pillars focusing primarily on empowering the youth and supporting local entrepreneurs. AlJasem also thanked all the participants in the academy that will hopefully leave a lasting impact on their professional journey.







Organized by Al-Qabas, the Master Class is held in two different phases, with the first phase now complete, over the course of 4-weeks at AUM with over 150 participating students. The program is designed to assist students in enhancing their skills in line with the highest professional and creative standards in the local market. Students get a chance to learn about various subjects and develop their competencies through the influence of seasoned professionals.



During the first phase of the Al-Qabas Master Class Program, stc provided an overview with key insights on the future of cybersecurity led by Engineer Issa Al Suwait, General Manager of Cybersecurity at stc. Al Suwait covered the current trends and developments that are occurring globally with cybersecurity, while highlighting the future demand for stronger and more agile security measures due to advancing technologies. Al Suwait also presented some of the innovative solutions offered by stc in cybersecurity, as well as the fundamental pillars that must be considered when safeguarding digital data.



As for the second phase of the program, stc will be participating in two discussions. Noura AlBshaier, Director of Sustainability at stc, will be presenting on the importance of sustainability in the private sector. Whereas Anfal Alkandari, Public Relations and Social Media Specialist at stc, will be presenting on the importance of communicating with the community through corporate communications.



stc's participation in the program is in line with its commitment to education, a key pillar of its extensive corporate social responsibility (CSR) program. As part of its educational 'upgrade' initiative, stc focuses on supporting the youth within the community to enable a brighter and more prosperous future.



