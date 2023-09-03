Srtepc To Unveil Dashboard On Technical Textiles

New Delhi, Sept 2 (KNN)

The Synthetic and Rayon Textiles Export Promotion Council (SRTEPC) to unveil a dashboard on technical textiles soon.

As per reports, the dashboard will provide information on technical textile products experiencing rising demand, the nations exporting these products, and the countries importing different technical textile items.







The council's Chairman, Bhadresh Dodhia said that the U.S., Japan, and West Asian countries were buying package textile products (packatech) from India, which is the main driver of technical textile exports at present.



“Technical textile products registered 6 per cent growth in exports so far this year,”he said.

However, manmade fibre and fabrics, excluding garments, were expected to see a de-growth of 8-10 per cent

this financial year.



“Exports are down mainly due to global consumption patterns,” he added.

(KNN Bureau)