Border Guards Show Wreckage Of Shahed Uavs Shot Down In Odesa Region

The State Border Guard Service reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The mobile fire groups of the Izmail border detachment shot down 2 drones of the Shahed-136 type, which the Russians launched last night on the civil infrastructure of Podunavia [Odregion]. The effective work of the border guards contributed to the total number of eliminated killers-'shaheds' last night,” the report says.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of September 3, Russian troops attacked the southern areas of Odregion with Shahed-136/131 drones. Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 22 out of 25 enemy drones.

Photo: State Border Guard Service