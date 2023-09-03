Curfew Lifted In Kirkuk After Riots That Killed Four, Injured 14

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) IRBIL, Sep 3 (KUNA) -- Police Command in Kirkuk lifted on Sunday, the curfew that was declared Saturday by the Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Al-Sudani, after violence erupted in the Northern Iraqi province.
In a statement, the command said that the curfew lifted in Kirkuk; traffic will be back to normal as Irbil road is re-opened.
On his part, health source in the city said that total death from riots reached four persons, while injuries increased to 14 including civilians and reporters.
Tensions in Kirkuk raised concerns of the Iraqi political and administrative parties, demanding an immediate solution, preserving national unity, and punish instigators. (end)
