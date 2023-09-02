Kuwait Interior Ministry Foils Bid To Smuggle Drugs Into The Country

The Ministry of Interior, in a statement, said the anti-drug squads detained the gang, a citizen, five nationals of an Asian country and two illegal residents.

The personnel were first tipped about a bid by a couple of persons trying to smuggle narcotics into the country by the sea. After monitoring them round the clock, a warrant was issued and they were nabbed and confessed to trying to smuggle five bags packed with 120 kgs of hashish and 50,000 capatagon pills into Kuwait.

Moreover, they received information about an incoming ship boarding narcotics.

After watching the vessel sailing into the Kuwait waters, it was halted and four persons of an Asian country's nationality were nabbed for trying to bring in illicitly 20 kgs of hashish. Furthermore, two illegal residents who were waiting the ship upon anchoring were arrested and 30 grams of "shabu" were found in their posession. (end) hmd.rk